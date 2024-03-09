Person hit by car near Uptown

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car right outside of Uptown in west Charlotte.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital from the crash on South Summit Avenue, right off Morehead Street by Uptown.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

(WATCH: 2 South Meck students killed in Friday morning crash, principal says)

2 South Meck students killed in Friday morning crash, principal says

©2024 Cox Media Group