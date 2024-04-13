Person hit by car in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person in the street was hit by a car in northeast Charlotte and had to be rushed to the hospital Friday night.

They were hit around the 11200 block of North Tryon Street, right by the ramp to I-485, around 9 p.m. Friday night.

MEDIC says the victim had life-threatening injuries when they took the pedestrian to the hospital.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw CMPD close off a section of the road as officers stood around a pile of clothes with a car nearby.

Details are limited, but Channel 9 asked CMPD what happened, where the person was when they were hit and whether anyone will face charges in the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

