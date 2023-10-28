Person hospitalized after being hit by a car in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person was hit by a car and taken to the hospital in Matthews late Friday night.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of Matthews Township Parkway around 10 p.m. Friday.

This accident took place just one mile away from where a 67-year-old biker was hit and killed by a car one week before.

Channel 9 has reached out to Matthews Police Department to learn what led to the crash and how many pedestrian-involved accidents happen in this area.

