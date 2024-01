CHARLOTTE — Someone was hit by a car in north Charlotte on Friday night.

The person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

The incident happened on Statesville Avenue near Alma Court around 8:30 p.m.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the crash.

