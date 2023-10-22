Person hospitalized after being hit by car in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Charlotte.
MEDIC says the accident happened on Matthews Township Parkway near Sardis Road just after 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials have not said whether or not the driver stayed at the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
