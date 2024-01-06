Local

Person hospitalized after being hit by car in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Person hospitalized after being hit by car in west Charlotte, MEDIC says (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A person is recovering after being hit by a car in west Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: 1 killed, 1 hurt after being hit by tractor-trailer in northwest Charlotte, police say

Officials say the incident happened on I-77 near the West Boulevard exit just before 4:30 p.m.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about those involved in the crash and if the driver will be facing any charges.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run in east Charlotte)

Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run in east Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read