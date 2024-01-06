Person hospitalized after being hit by car in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is recovering after being hit by a car in west Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened on I-77 near the West Boulevard exit just before 4:30 p.m.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about those involved in the crash and if the driver will be facing any charges.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run in east Charlotte)

Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run in east Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group