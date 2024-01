CHARLOTTE — A car hit a person on Wilkinson Boulevard early Saturday morning, sending that person to the hospital.

According to MEDIC, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Morehead Street.

The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CMPD hasn’t said whether the driver will face charges yet.

