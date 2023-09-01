Local

Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle, according to Gaston County EMS.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on the ramp from US 74 to Interstate 85 in Bessemer City.

It is unclear if the pedestrian was in the roadway.

ALSO READ: High school student hurt after being hit by driver in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

GEMS said the Kings Mountain Police Department is investigating this case.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: High school student hurt after being hit by driver in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

High school student hurt after being hit by driver in east Charlotte, MEDIC says




©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read