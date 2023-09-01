Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle, according to Gaston County EMS.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on the ramp from US 74 to Interstate 85 in Bessemer City.

It is unclear if the pedestrian was in the roadway.

GEMS said the Kings Mountain Police Department is investigating this case.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

