Person killed in house fire near Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE — One person died after being trapped in a house fire near Steele Creek on Saturday morning.

The single-story house in the 6800 block of Dixie River Road caught fire around 9:30 a.m.

CFD originally responded to a medical call that turned into a structure fire while trucks were on the way.

At 9:45 a.m., MEDIC said one person was trapped. Just minutes later, they said the person died in the fire.

Another person was rescued and did not have to be hospitalized, MEDIC said.

No other houses were impacted by the fire.

Channel 9 asked CFD what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; check this article for updates.

