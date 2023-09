CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in north Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. on Statsveille Avenue near Jeff Adams Drive.

MEDIC said one person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: High school student hurt after being hit by driver in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

