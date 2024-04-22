Person shot, another hit by car in west Charlotte

CAHRLOTTE — One person was shot in west Charlotte on Sunday evening and another was hit by a car, according to paramedics.

The shooting happened along Sam Wilson Road around 8:15 p.m. One person suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and another person was hit by a car, MEDIC said. That person was treated for serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up the shooting and crash. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

