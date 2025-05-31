Person shot during road rage incident, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A person has been hospitalized after being shot during a road rage incident Friday evening, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Interstate 85 near mile marker 68.

Deputies said they are searching for a suspect who may have been driving a white Chevrolet 1500 extended cab work truck with possible yellow writing on it.

That vehicle was last seen traveling towards Davidson County, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

VIDEO: Police searching for 3 suspects involved in shootout following job fair

Police searching for 3 suspects involved in shootout following job fair

©2025 Cox Media Group