Person shot in north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting for their life after being shot at an apartment complex in north Charlotte.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday on Interface Lane at the Autumn Park Apartments off of Mallard Creek Road.

MEDIC said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is in the hospital.

Channel 9 asked CMPD for more information on the shooting, including what led to it and if they have a suspect identified.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

