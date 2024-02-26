Person trapped from car crash into tree by Carolina Place mall

CHARLOTTE — First responders worked to rescue someone trapped in a car crash in Pineville on Monday morning.

Multiple agencies from Charlotte are helping Pineville authorities with the crash at 12100 Park Road, right behind Carolina Place mall in Pineville.

MEDIC said they took 2 people to the hospital with serious injuries. At least one person was trapped.

Traffic wasn’t heavily impacted, but Channel 9 is working to learn what led to the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

