CHARLOTTE — A woman walking in Uptown was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon and taken to the hospital.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on the corner of 3rd and McDowell Street, right next to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

