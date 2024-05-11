Pet killed in southwest Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — A pet was killed in a house fire in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to reports from the Charlotte Fire Department.
The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on the 13000 block of Duckett Court.
Firefighters said it took around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
A pet died as a result. However, no other injuries were reported.
Firefighters said the fire was deemed accidental and caused $30,000 in damage.
VIDEO: 3 firefighters hospitalized following 2-alarm house fire in north Charlotte
©2024 Cox Media Group