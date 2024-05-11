Pet killed in southwest Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — A pet was killed in a house fire in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to reports from the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on the 13000 block of Duckett Court.

Firefighters said it took around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

A pet died as a result. However, no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the fire was deemed accidental and caused $30,000 in damage.

