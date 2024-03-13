PGA Tour in sponsor talks for local event by Charlotte Business Journal

FORT MILL, S.C. — At least two companies — including financial services firm TIAA — are in serious discussions to take over title sponsorship of the PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow Club, sources with knowledge of the discussions told CBJ.

CBJ is the first to report TIAA’s interest; Sports Business Journal reported earlier Wednesday that multiple unnamed companies in financial services and insurance are in talks to become the title sponsor.

The PGA Tour declined comment.

The confirmation of ongoing talks involving the PGA Tour with prospective sponsors is the strongest sign yet that the event now known as the Wells Fargo Championship is likely to continue beyond 2024.

