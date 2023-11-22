Pharmacist emphasizes importance of vaccines ahead of holiday travel

GASTONIA, N.C. — With health officials concerned about a possible “tripledemic” and people traveling for the holidays, some are taking a trip to get vaccinated first.

Gastonia pharmacist Don Thrower said flu cases have been on the rise so the demand for flu shots has spiked, especially as people head to crowded shopping malls and prepare get out of town.

“They are going on an airplane. They are going on a cruise for Thanksgiving or for Christmas,” he said.

