Phillips Place restaurant sued over rent

CHARLOTTE — The clock is ticking for these SouthPark restaurant and bar concepts to pay $115,000 in back rent, according to a lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg County’s Superior Court.

Phillips Place Owner II LLC — affiliated Phillips Place — has filed a lawsuit against 800 Degrees Phillips Place LLC.

It also names the restaurant group’s Steven Jensen and Kyle O’Brien, behind 800 Degrees Carolinas and Bar One Lounge, as defendants.

The landlord’s complaint alleges breach of contract and breach of guaranty. It seeks back rent due, as well as possible compensation for attorney’s fees. The specialty retail complex is owned by Charlotte developer Johnny Harris and co-owner The Village Collection.

