PHOTOS: Former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey lists Mooresville mansion for sale at $12.5M

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey is ready to part ways with his Lake Norman mansion. The former Carolina Panthers running back has listed that Mooresville estate for sale at $12.5 million.
The listing is active as of Thursday and comes just months after McCaffrey sold his uptown penthouse at Skye Condominiums. That 3,813-square-foot condo on the 22nd floor sold was listed last March at $3.75 million and sold for $3 million in September. He’d paid $2 million for the condo in 2019.
McCaffrey — the Panthers’ first-round draft pick in 2017 — bought the Mooresville mansion in October 2020 through a Colorado-based limited liability corporation called BeWater, paying $7.5 million.
