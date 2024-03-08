Pickleball operator targets south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Dill Dinkers has tapped Chris Billesdon to bring the brand to south Charlotte and surrounding areas in Mecklenburg, York and Union counties.

Billesdon has signed on as a regional developer, committing to adding 10 or more locations in the Charlotte region. He’ll build at least one — and possibly more — as well as work with franchisees to round out the market.

Dill Dinkers has not secured a location in the market yet. Billesdon says the challenge is finding the right fit when it comes to space. He’s currently got a site under consideration, but is looking for existing buildings between 15,000 and 40,000 square feet.

“I think once we get one open, hopefully the floodgates open a little bit. I think people will hear about it and be interested,” Billesdon says.

