Pickup hits, kills motorcyclist in Catawba County; no charges filed, troopers say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers aren’t filing charges after a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in Catawba County.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Startown Road at Catawba Valley Boulevard. Highway patrol said a 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been driving east on Catawba Valley Boulevard when it went into the intersection on a red light.

That was when a 2011 Ford F-150 going north on Startown Road hit the bike, troopers said.

The driver of the motorcycle, Gary Lee Washburn, 62, of Vale, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

Troopers said they don’t think anyone involved in the crash was impaired and no charges will be filed in the case.

The road was closed for an hour as troopers investigated.

