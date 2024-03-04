Pickup truck crash on I-77 leaves 1 fighting for life

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries from a crash involving a pickup truck on I-77 South in north Charlotte early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after midnight on the major highway just south of the I-85 interchange.
Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw a pickup truck with damage to the front driver side and some type of large debris on the side of the highway.
MEDIC said they took one patient to the hospital, saying they had life-threatening injuries.
There wasn’t a lasting traffic impact from the crash.
Details are limited, but Channel 9 is working to learn what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.
