Pickup truck driver charged after deadly crash near Cherryville

CHERRVILLE, N.C. — Charges were filed against the driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash that killed a woman near Cherryville Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 8:40 a.m. on Highway 150 near Bud Black Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A Chevrolet pickup truck drove over the center line and hit a Kia head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the Kida was killed in the crash. She was identified as 56-year-old Loretta Bradley Howell.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Nathan Lee Reinhardt. He’s currently charged with felony death by motor vehicle, DWI, careless and reckless driving, and left of center, troopers said.

Reinhardt was taken to the hospital after the crash. His condition wasn’t listed.

