Pickup truck driver dies after running off Iredell County road

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A pickup truck driver died Monday after running of the road in Iredell County, troopers said.

Highway patrol said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Tabor Road near Speaks Road.

Investigators said a 1994 Ford Ranger was heading north on Tabor Road when it went off the right side and hit a tree. The driver, 78-year-old Jimmy Lee Dalton, from Hamptonville, died at the scene.

Troopers said Dalton wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Tabor Road was partially closed for two hours while troopers investigated.

Authorities said at this point, they don’t believe speed or alcohol led to the crash.

