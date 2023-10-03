Pickup truck driver dies after running off Iredell County road

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A pickup truck driver died Monday after running of the road in Iredell County, troopers said.
Highway patrol said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Tabor Road near Speaks Road.
Investigators said a 1994 Ford Ranger was heading north on Tabor Road when it went off the right side and hit a tree. The driver, 78-year-old Jimmy Lee Dalton, from Hamptonville, died at the scene.
Troopers said Dalton wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Tabor Road was partially closed for two hours while troopers investigated.
Authorities said at this point, they don’t believe speed or alcohol led to the crash.
