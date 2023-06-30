Pineville police to start patrolling expanded territory this weekend

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville police will start patrolling an area currently overseen by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department starting this weekend.

The town entered a five-year agreement to start patrolling the extraterritorial jurisdiction, which will impact Cardinal Woods, Danby, Woodside Falls, and Lamplighter Village in unincorporated Mecklenburg County near Pineville.

The Pineville Police Department has been training new officers to prepare for the adjustment.

A spokesperson said the area averages one or two police calls a day.

Homeowner Ashley Fenton believes it will be good for the area.

“Especially for our community, here, because it’s closer,” Fenton said. “We just kind of feel like we’re more part of Pineville, itself.”

The change goes into effect on Saturday.









