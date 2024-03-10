Pipe instillation to close part of Iredell Co. road until April, NCDOT says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A stretch of road in Iredell County will be closed until April, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure will be in Statesville just north of Highway 901.

Crews are installing a pipe under Butch Branch Road just west of Warren Bridge Road.

Officials say the project is expected to be finished by April 5.

Drivers can use Warren Bridge and Grassy Knob Road as detours.

(WATCH BELOW: I-85 to close in Kings Mountain for overnight road work0

I-85 to close in Kings Mountain for overnight road work

©2024 Cox Media Group