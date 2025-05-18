‘The place to be’: City of Monroe cuts ribbon on new project in downtown alley

MONROE, N.C. — City of Monroe officials gathered on Friday to cut the ribbon on a project that has been in the works since 2020.

The project includes a mural and a public seating area in the Morgan-Windsor Alley in Downtown Monroe.

Officials said the city council approved the alley project in 2020, but experienced setbacks from COVID-19 and inflation.

The alley will now work as a pedestrian plaza, officials said, connecting Windsor, Morgan and Hayne streets.

The new mural features a cardinal, a bee, and native flowers. The mural was painted by the artist team Girls Who Paint.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful project that’s come to fruition. It’s another reason why Monroe is the place to be,” said Council Member Surluta Anthony.

