Plan for 500-plus homes gets approval

GASTONIA — Meritage Homes Corp. has won the support of Gastonia City Council to build over 500 homes there.

Meritage, which is among the most active homebuilders in the Charlotte region, has annexed and rezoned a 219-acre site at 637 Union New Hope Road. City Council unanimously approved those requests by the builder at its meeting this week.

The new zoning allows for up to 526 homes to be built on the property.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: City council considers vote for new baseball team in Gastonia

City council considers vote for new baseball team in Gastonia





©2024 Cox Media Group