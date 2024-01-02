Plane in Japan catches fire on runway, forces hundreds to evacuate

TOKYO — A Japan Airlines plane caught fire upon landing at Haneda Airport on Tuesday morning, ABC reports.

According to AP, Japan’s Coast Guard said it is investigating the possibility that its MA-722 aircraft might have collided with the JAL flight on the runway.

The flight, JL 516, was traveling from Chitose, Hokkaido.

There were 367 passengers and 12 crew members onboard when the flight landed, NHK TV in Japan reported. All 379 have safely left the plane, the airline said.

