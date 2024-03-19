Plans approved for soda shop-turtle sanctuary in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville town commissioners unanimously approved plans Monday night for a plan that includes a coffee-soda shop with a turtle sanctuary.

The space on Beatties Ford Road near Broadway Street, which was converted from a single-family home, will also be a co-working space and room for outdoor recreation.

Town staff and residents had raised concerns about where this business will go and its impact on traffic.

Commissioners said the applicants made changes to their plans to address those issues.

