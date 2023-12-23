Plans to restore historic Charlotte building stall as owner files for bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — Plans to restore a historic building in Charlotte’s Lockwood neighborhood appear to be dead in the water after its owner filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Tara Ellerbe, under limited liability company The Optimus Building, on Dec. 7 filed a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition for 1024 N. Tryon St., according to records from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

Ellerbe did not return a request for comment. The Optimus Building LLC’s attorney, James C. Lanik of Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey, was unavailable for comment.

Ellerbe had purchased The Optimus Building under the LLC in July 2019 for $875,000, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. She filed a petition with the city of Charlotte that year to rezone the 0.33-acre parcel from industrial to mixed-use development.

