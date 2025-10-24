Plaza Midwood businesses latest targets in string of smash-and-grab thefts, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a fourth prominent shopping center has been hit with smash-and-grab thefts.

According to police reports, the incidents occurred overnight in the Commonwealth Development in Plaza Midwood.

The report said four unknown suspects used a rock to break into the ABC store, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and Lucchese.

This comes after similar break-ins in the past few weeks in the Arboretum, Park Road Shopping Center, and Ballantyne Village.

