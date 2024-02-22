Plaza Midwood-era project gets nod

CHARLOTTE — Levine Properties has the go-ahead to develop an apartment building in Plaza Midwood.

Charlotte City Council on Feb. 19 approved Levine’s request to rezone just under an acre at 2100 Commonwealth Ave. to allow for up to 175 apartments and 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

According to site plans, up to 5% of the units will be reserved as short-term micro units. The building’s maximum height will be 126 feet.

