Plows hit the Foothills as crews prepare for snowfall

LENOIR, N.C. — Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw plows on several trucks in Hickory, Morganton and Lenoir on Tuesday.

In Hickory, they were putting brine down on bridges and trouble spots across the city.

The Catawba North Carolina Department of Transportation also rolled out several of its trucks along Interstate 40 where they are putting the saltwater mixture down on all the exit ramps.

The Burke County North Carolina Department of Transportation also had their plows on trucks and are ready to work 12-hour shifts starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Lenoir officials told Faherty they are putting salt down on all the sidewalks in the downtown area.

It is uncertain how much snow the Foothills will get so the plans could change going into the overnight hours.

Faherty also reached out to some local school districts.

Burke County Schools officials said it will be around 5 p.m. Tuesday before they decide about school on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday afternon’s forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

