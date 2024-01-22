Pokémon Regional Championship wraps up in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The Pokémon Regional Championship has wrapped up in Uptown.

The event is one of the largest for the anime giant. Trainers had the chance to win cash prizes and even scholarship money.

Channel 9 spoke with one of the organizers.

“Each player that is playing here is looking for championship points, which will help them get into the world championships,” Christine Noah said. “The world championships is an invite only event and you have to qualify by having a minimum number of point, or if you win the championship today you automatically get your invite.”

The tournament started Friday.

