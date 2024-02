CHARLOTTE — A crash caused significant damage to a utility pole in Elizabeth Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on East 4th Street.

The stretch between Queens Road and Charlottetown Avenue is closed due to the collision, which brought down several power lines.

However, MEDIC said no injuries have been reported.

