Police: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said Kendra Stafford ran away from her family on Jan. 31.

She was last seen on S. Sherrill Street; however, she could be in the Mooresville, Huntersville, or Troutman areas, according to police.

Stafford is described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

