Police: 83-year-old woman killed when SUV hits light pole, tree in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — An 83-year-old woman died after she crashed into a pole and a tree in Hickory on Sunday, investigators said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Hickory police said Roberta Shuford Long was driving her SUV north on Highway 127 South near Third Avenue Southeast when she crossed the center line, ran off the road, and hit a light pole and a tree.

Long died at the scene, police said. No one else was hurt.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

Police asked anyone who saw that happened to call Officer J. Brown at 828-328-5551 or email him at jbrown@hickorync.gov.

