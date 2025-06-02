Police arrest 1 in Rock Hill attempted murder

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday morning after a man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to Piedmont Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday after a 41-year-old walked in with a minor gunshot wound to his hip, officials said.

The victim told police that he was shot by Ron McClurkin on Simpson Street. Officers then responded to the residence where the victim said he was shot. There, officials said they found two men inside.

Neither man opened the door or left the home after police asked. Reports say Rock Hill’s SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Bomb Squad were then notified and both men were removed.

Police then arrested 54-year-old McClurkin. Following an investigation, McClurkin was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

