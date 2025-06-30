Police arrest homicide suspect following attempted traffic stop, chase in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville police arrested a man wanted for a homicide on Saturday after spotting his car driving erratically, officials said.

Police began the search for 23-year-old Austin Ty’Kim Morrison on June 14, following a homicide at a Statesville ball park.

Officers observed Morrison driving erratically near the intersection of Inglewood and Grove Roads. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Morrison failed to stop, fled from officers, drove off the road, and through residential backyards, reports said.

He later abandoned his vehicle and initiated a foot chase, where he was eventually taken into custody.

Morrison had active warrants against him from the June 14 homicide at the Abernathy Ball Field on Deaton Street that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Timmy Jaurice Moore.

Officers took Morrison into custody and charged him with murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, resisting, obstructing, and delaying an officer, possession of marijuana, and multiple traffic violations.

Police said the investigation is still active and ask that anyone with information regarding the incidents contact them at 704-878-3406.

