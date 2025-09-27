Police arrest Matthews man, rescue his 4 children from hostage situation

CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a Matthews man after he held his family hostage inside his home following a call about a domestic disturbance.

Matthews Police responded to a report of domestic violence on Chambers Drive, where they found a woman with visible injuries outside her home.

Her husband, Tyrone Derrick Jenkins, was inside with their four children. He had two outstanding felony warrants, according to reports. Officers established a perimeter and activated the Special Response Team to handle the situation.

Negotiators from the Matthews Police Department convinced Jenkins to release his four children safely from the residence, police said. Despite extensive negotiations, Jenkins refused to surrender peacefully.

Police said the situation escalated when Jenkins briefly exited the home but then locked himself back inside. Officers deployed a non-lethal flashbang device, prompting Jenkins to surrender without further incident.

Jenkins was taken into custody without any reported injuries and was transported to Mecklenburg County Jail. He faces charges including false imprisonment, misdemeanor child abuse, domestic violence, and resisting a public officer.

