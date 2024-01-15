Police ask for public’s help to find armed robbery suspects in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department are asking the public for help to find an armed robbery suspect.

On Friday, police were called just before 6:45 p.m. to the Auto Repair Recinos store on Cherry Street for an armed robbery. At the scene, officers met with the owner, who said two men came into the store with a handgun, demanding money.

The owner told the men he didn’t have any money and was hit with the gun. Investigators say the suspects then asked the owner for the vehicle scanners. The owner took them to the back where the scanners are kept, handed them two, and the suspects fled the business.

Police say the suspect was described as a man wearing all black, a blue ski mask, and a black cap that had a green logo in the middle. The second suspect was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, tan pants, and a gray ski mask.

The investigation into the incident is open and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Morganton Little Caesars worker assaulted in attempted armed robbery)

Morganton Little Caesars worker assaulted in attempted armed robbery













©2024 Cox Media Group