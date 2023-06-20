Police ask for public’s help identifying Charlotte shooting suspect

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police are looking to identify a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that took place earlier this month.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on June 9 on Sunridge Lane just north of Milton Road.

Charlotte Crime Stoppers released a surveillance photo of the suspect Tuesday.

CMPD needs your help identifying this suspect who was involved in a shooting on June 9, 2023 around 2:45pm in the 4000 block of Sunridge Ln. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰 leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/vafaEgV1kE — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) June 20, 2023





Police haven’t released information on any victims of this shooting.

If you have any information or recognize the person in the surveillance photo, you are asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers and you could receive a reward leading to an arrest.

You can reach Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

