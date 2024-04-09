Police called for hazardous chemical at Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University officials are asking people to stay away from Dalton Hall Tuesday evening after a hazardous chemical was found.

According to a spokesperson with the school, a “volatile acid” was found in Dalton Hall.

An emergency alert was sent to students and staff around 5 p.m. Tuesday urging people to avoid the building.

The school posted on its website that the campus is operating under “emergency conditions,” and that law enforcement officers were called to “safely remove the hazard.”

No injuries were reported.

Police haven’t said there’s suspicion of foul play involved.

(WATCH > ‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student)

‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student

©2024 Cox Media Group