Police catch escaped miniature horse roaming around neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — A miniature horse has been captured after it was found strolling around a neighborhood in Durham over the weekend.

On Oct. 1, the Durham Police Department posted to social media that the miniature horse was found snacking near homes on Britt Street.

It was in police custody while they searched for its owner.

A short while later, police announced that the miniature horse’s owners had been found and it had been returned home.

