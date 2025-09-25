Police catch teen suspect in Monroe mini mart shooting

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Monroe say an 18-year-old who was wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a convenience store in Monroe last week is now in custody.

The Monroe Police Department had been looking for Kameron Amari Robinson in connection with a shooting outside of Sammy’s Mini Mart on Sept. 17.

We reported when the shooting happened on Sunset Drive. Around 10:35 p.m., two people walked out of the store when Robinson allegedly opened fire at them and a third person nearby. One victim was shot in the chest and airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

Robinson was wanted for about a week. On Thursday, MPD said that authorities found Robinson in Anson County, and he was taken into custody.

The victim was reported to be stable. Their current condition wasn’t given.

We’re reaching out to authorities for more information on Robinson’s charges.

