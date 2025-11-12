Police chief expands force after arrests in Wadesboro murder case

WADESBORO, N.C. — Wadesboro Police have arrested two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of David Colston, while a warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Davon Ramsey.

The arrest follows a deadly shooting that occurred on Orchard Street a month ago, during a time of transition within the Wadesboro Police Department.

Since then, a new police chief, Michael Childers, has taken charge and expanded the department significantly to address such crimes.

“It’s been a tremendous blessing, not just that we’ve been able to fill positions but be able to fill them with good certified experienced officers,” said Chief Michael Childers.

Chief Michael Childers has increased the number of officers in the department from four to 20, including the addition of two new detectives, Alfred Daigle and Jacob Henry, who joined from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Wingate Police Department, respectively.

Detective Sergeant Tamika Nolen, who had been the sole investigator for over a year, now has additional support to handle investigations more effectively.

Childers aims to implement a community impact team by 2026 to target and clean up specific areas in the neighborhood, and he is also seeking funding to add six more officers to the force.

In an effort to rebuild trust with the community, Chief Childers has been actively participating in community events and is hosting a coffee event at the police department on Friday.

Thedis Spencer, who came out of retirement to serve as Wadesboro’s interim police chief, will now serve as assistant chief.

With the recent arrests and a growing police force, Wadesboro is taking significant steps to address crime and improve community relations under Chief Childers’ leadership.

VIDEO: Wadesboro’s interim police chief says priority is to hire more officers

Wadesboro’s interim police chief says priority is to hire more officers

©2025 Cox Media Group