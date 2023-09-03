Police find, arrest suspect in early morning stabbing in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers with the Gaston County Police Department have arrested a man wanted for stabbing two people.

According to the department, early on Saturday morning, officers were called to Oakland Street near Lowell for an assault, where two people were stabbed.

Officials say the suspect ran away from the scene; a K9 unit was brought in but couldn’t find him.

Officers identified the suspect as 59-year-old Billie Joe Meeks, a resident of Lowell.

According to police, the first victim was identified as Steven Lewis Isenhour, 45, of Lowell. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The second victim was a juvenile, whom paramedics treated at the scene.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, members of the Gaston County Police Department’s F.A.S.T. team arrested Meeks and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The department says the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the department.

