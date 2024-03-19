Police hold drug take-back event in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department will be holding a drug and syringe take-back event Tuesday afternoon.

The event will be held at the HealthSmart Pharmacy on North Main Street.

The department said the initiative was designed to help the public prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and syringes.

Drug deactivation kits for home use, poison prevention information, and drug lock boxes will also be available at the event.

Since this initiative began in 2012, the Mooresville Police Department said it has collected and destroyed more than 11,444 pounds of prescription drugs through take-back events and the drug drop box.

